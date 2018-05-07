100% of Professors Are Leftists in 40% of U.S. Colleges

Nearly 40 percent of the colleges surveyed did not have even one professor on their faculty who identified as Republican. It’s part of the leftist agenda. View the clip below with Communist Bill Ayers discussing education.

Education Views Reported:

In recently released research conducted by National Association of Scholars’ (NAS) Mitchell Langbert of Brooklyn College, 8,688 fulltime professors with Ph.D.’s from a sample of 51 of the 60 top-ranked liberal arts colleges – as ranked by a 2017 U.S. News report – were surveyed, and overall results reveal that for every 10 professors who register as Democrat, there is only one registered Republican professor.

“The political registration of full-time, Ph.D.-holding professors in top-tier liberal arts colleges is overwhelmingly Democratic,” Langbert divulged in his NAS article. “Indeed, faculty political affiliations at 39 percent of the colleges in my sample are Republican free – having zero Republicans.”

Langbert wrote: 78.2 percent of the academic departments in my sample have either zero Republicans – or so few as to make no difference.”

Indoctrination 101

It’s clearly a basic fact that the students will be indoctrinated. Only leftist professors are being sought and given tenure.

When you hear about the fascism developing on the campuses in this nation, it’s because fascism is a left-wing ideal.

George Mason University Economics professor Walter E. Williams, Ph.D., said that there is a major problem going on behind closed doors in American college classrooms.

“Many professors spend class time indoctrinating students with their views,” Williams impressed in a recent article. “For faculty members who are Democrats, those views can be described as leftist, socialist or communist.”

Williams said none of this is new. It’s part of the leftist agenda.

The professor writes: It is a cowardly act for a professor to take advantage of student immaturity by indoctrinating pupils with his opinions before the students have developed the maturity and skill to examine other opinions. It is also dereliction of duty of college administrators and boards of trustees to permit the continuance of what some professors and students are doing in the name of higher education.

It is also in stark contrast to the nation’s leanings. Most Americans are conservative.

Listen to Communist and domestic terrorist Bill Ayers, Obama’s friend on indoctrinating youth: