2 Dem Socialists Announce a Bill to Stop Trump’s Emergency Declaration

The Hill reports Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) plan to introduce a bill to stop President Trump’s emergency declaration. These are two of the furthest left know-nothings in the Democrat Party. There will be lawsuits as well from the ACLU, the SPLC, both hard-left partisan organizations, as well as other Socialist/Communist groups.

Both lawmakers have called for open borders, Cortez directly, and Castro, whose mother is a Reconquista activist, did so indirectly.

.@JoaquinCastrotx and I aren’t going to let the President declare a fake national emergency without a fight. https://t.co/iPlcVVsm6U — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 15, 2019

Rep. Joaquin Castro: “I’m prepared, if the president does declare a national emergency to build his border wall, to file a joint resolution under the National Emergencies Act that would essentially terminate his national emergency resolution.” https://t.co/jBmoBxWacr pic.twitter.com/jCvCb8HZBH — The Hill (@thehill) February 15, 2019

The naysayers, including many Republicans, claim the Democrats will now declare emergencies willy-nilly because no one thinks there is an emergency on the border. Half of the Republicans are saying this, along with all the Democrats. The truth is that Democrats don’t need precedents to do whatever they want. Look at what they did under Barack Obama.

Obama declared emergencies in foreign countries so he could give a small fortune to Africa to fight Ebola. Isn’t the protection of our borders at least as critical?

The Border Patrol and ICE say it’s an emergency. We have dead Americans, a drug crisis, and tens of thousands of anonymous people coming in illegally from the most dangerous countries in the world. We do not have a border and cartels control the border and all the traffic that goes through it. That’s a crisis! Don’t listen to these people throwing up straw men.

Democrats protect criminals in the sanctuary cities at this point. They won’t allow detention and have made it clear they want endless chain migration. Immigration law isn’t broken, they just won’t follow it. Democrats are the ones breaking the law.

