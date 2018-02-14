20 – 50 Students Injured at Florida High School by Student, Many Killed

A shooting at a Florida high school has left 20 to 50 people injured or dead, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting started in one classroom at the Marjory Stoneman School and was directed at one student. The teacher in that classroom was debriefed.

The student is in custody and was captured near the school [see video]. The suspect was allegedly online earlier looking at ways to build a bomb.

Senator Bill Nelson told Fox News many have been killed, according to Peter Doocy at Fox News. The school officials reported the same thing. A father said his daughter sent him photos of people dead in the classroom, but that was not confirmed.

The school, about 15 miles west of Fort Lauderdale, is a 9-12 school with over 3200 students.

Hospitals have been notified to expect many victims.

Authorities have not yet named the suspect but said he is believed to be a student who was in class earlier today at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

According to WSVN, the shooter was described as wearing a black hat, a maroon or burgundy colored shirt, and black pants. The person in the video below is wearing those clothes.

Aerial footage from WSVN showed a number of people lying on the ground outside the school, being treated for injuries and moved to ambulances.

The suspect has Instagram photos of gun groups he is associated with. This person was involved in a YouTube conversation about bombs.