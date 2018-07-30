$32 Trillion for Medicare-For-All Which Means O-Cortez Was Only Off by $30 Trillion

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for all” plan will increase government health care spending by $32.6 trillion over 10 years, according to a study by the George Mason libertarian policy center.

The latest healthcare plan from the Vermont independent and his ditsy protègé Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would require historic tax increases.

O-Cortez spoke with a Nobel Prize winning Laureate [Krugman] and has an economics degree from Boston University. She found $2 trillion for the plan by stealing from others.

It’s actually the plan many Democrats are calling for, including Kirsten Gillibrand and Elizabeth Warren.

Don’t worry, the rich can pay out 90 percent of their income, according to Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie, and Warren.

They say the rich don’t pay their fair share according to the Democrats since the top 10 percent pay 53.3 percent of the taxes and the top 1 percent pay 24 percent. The bottom 47 percent pay nothing.

Hmm…Democrats must use Common Core Math.

]Corporations will really want to do business in the USA if they have to pay out the $32 trillion [yes, that’s irony.

Sanders’ plan builds on Medicare, the popular insurance program for seniors. All U.S. residents would be covered with no copays and deductibles for medical services. The insurance industry would be relegated to a minor role.

“Enacting something like ‘Medicare for all’ would be a transformative change in the size of the federal government,” said Charles Blahous, the study’s author. Blahous was a senior economic adviser to former President George W. Bush and a public trustee of Social Security and Medicare during the Obama administration.

BERNIE SAYS IT’S A LIE BUT DOESN’T BACK UP THE STATEMENT

Bernie always denies these types of studies when they come out but never shows how it can work financially. In fact his own state of Vermont trashed the idea when they realized it was unaffordable. His statement, which follows, is replete with misstatements.

“If every major country on earth can guarantee health care to all, and achieve better health outcomes, while spending substantially less per capita than we do, it is absurd for anyone to suggest that the United States cannot do the same,” Sanders said in a statement. “This grossly misleading and biased report is the Koch brothers response to the growing support in our country for a ‘Medicare for all’ program.”

ECONOMICS MAJOR OCASIO-CORTEZ WAS ONLY $30 TRILLION OFF

Alexandria O-Cortez, who has a degree in Economics from Boston University, was a mere $30 trillion off the mark when it came up in a recent interview on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah:

“This is an excellent, excellent question,” she replied when Noah asked how she would pay for Medicare-For-All.

“I sat down with a Nobel Prize economist last week – I can’t believe I can say that, it’s really weird – but one of the things that we saw is, if people pay their fair share, if corporations and the ultra wealthy – for example, as Warren Buffett likes to say, if he pays as much as his secretary paid, 15 percent tax rate, if corporations paid – if we reverse the tax bill, raised our corporate tax rate to 28 percent … if we do those two things and also close some of those loopholes, that’s $2 trillion right there.”

Parents, don’t send your children to Boston University’s Economics program, in fact, don’t send them to Boston University at all.

A 2016 STUDY CAME UP WITH THE SAME RESULTS

The nonpartisan Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center and the Urban Institute Health Policy Center, well-known Washington think tanks, conducted a similar study in May, 2016. They found it would cost $32 trillion.

Bernie knows it’s not affordable unless the government takes over control of all industry and incomes. Venezuela, here we come!

And that’s only one of the many freebies Democrats want to give out.

Watch: