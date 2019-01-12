7 Words from the President That Explain Why We Have a Shutdown

President Trump does not want to shut down the government, but he wants to keep Americans safe. Democrats believe Republicans will cave, peeling off gradually, as the workers go without pay for more extended periods. They always have in the past, and there are a few bad signs.

Wavering GOP?

A small number of Republicans are planning to offer a primary challenger to the President if rumors are true. Among those candidates they would run are Ben Sasse (R-NE), Mitt Romney (R-UT, and John Kasich (R-OH). That would not come as a surprise. They are waiting for the Mueller report to start their plotting.

The new shutdown bill

Another group of Republican senators is putting forward a bill to end all future shutdowns.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and eight other GOP senators on Friday introduced the “End Government Shutdowns Act.”

“The measure will create an automatic continuing resolution for any regular appropriations bill or existing CR, keeping the federal government open when budget negotiations falter before key spending deadlines,” the lawmakers said in a news release.

After 120 days, funding would be reduced by 1%, and it then would be cut by 1% again every 90 days “until Congress does its job and completes the annual appropriations process,” the senators added.

A shutdown is one of the few tools available to force an obstructionist party to negotiate.

Federal government unions are suing the President to end the shutdown, but he has remained resolute. He has threatened to declare a national emergency and scavenge for funds in various agencies in the wasteful government. Democrats will not allow it and plan to sue and legislate that effort away.

Senator Graham is urging him to do it, but the Democrats will immediately say he’s an authoritarian — a dictator. It could also be precedent setting with Democrats using it to force through oppressive climate change taxes or Single Payer or legalization of all people here illegally, as a few examples.

A great idea

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) wants to use the asset forfeiture fund instead and use the money seized from the drug cartels.

Democrats will not back down at all.

THE SEVEN WORDS

The President doesn’t want to deprive workers of pay. His goal is quite clear in this video. Listen to the last seven words caught on a hot mic and posted by The Daily Caller. These seven words are why the President is doing what he is doing. As he told Reggie Singh, “We’re with you, you know that, right?” We should all want him to succeed.

Watch:

TRUMP’S TWEETS

The President tweeted about the shutdown Saturday, and in a series of three tweets, he called for the Democrats to come to Washington to negotiate.

Democrats should come back to Washington and work to end the Shutdown, while at the same time ending the horrible humanitarian crisis at our Southern Border. I am in the White House waiting for you!

23% of Federal inmates are illegal immigrants. Border arrests are up 240%. In the Great State of Texas, between 2011 & 2018, there were a total of 292,000 crimes by illegal aliens, 539 murders, 32,000 assaults, 3,426 sexual assaults and 3000 weapons charges. Democrats come back!

Democrats could solve the Shutdown in 15 minutes! Call your Dem Senator or Congresswoman/man. Tell them to get it done! Humanitarian Crisis.