Agent Peter Strzok Is on Twitter, Oh, Also, He Was Fired

FBI agent Strzok was just fired and started a Twitter page right away. Yay! We will undoubtedly get to hear about what a great guy he is. He is “saddened” by the decision.

Deeply saddened by this decision. It has been an honor to serve my country and work with the fine men and women of the FBI. https://t.co/iET9SbeTrv pic.twitter.com/7VTswzjoxE — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) August 13, 2018

NEW ADDITION TO THE TWITTER SEWER

He’s going to be a real asset to the Twitter sewer. According to Daily Caller, the first tweet he ‘liked’ was a retweet of bottom feeder Jim Carrey’s. It compared South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy, the chairman of House Oversight, to “a vile insect.” The tweet includes a sketch of Gowdy with the body of an insect.

“When Trey Gowdy woke up one morning from unsettling dreams, he found himself changed into a vile insect. After crawling into the people’s chamber he was promptly squashed by Agent Strzok of the FBI.” https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/qO0IDlUtxa — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) July 14, 2018

THAT’S HIS ACCOUNT

Jennifer Kay, a spokeswoman for Strzok’s attorney, confirmed it is his account says Daily Caller.

Strzok’s lawyer, Aitan Goelman, said in a statement that the FBI’s deputy director decided to fire Strzok despite a recommendation from the bureau’s personnel division that he be suspended for 60 days and demoted.

That was the Insprector General Michael Horowitz’s recommendation. He doesn’t have any power and a decision can’t be tied to his recommendation.

Strzok set up a GoFundMe page so you can all donate to the man who singlehandedly ruined the FBI’s reputation.

What does all this mean for the Clinton probe and the Russia-Trump witch hunt? Strzok is facing criminal prosecution and so is Andrew McCabe, but it will probably add legitimacy to the witch hunt.

Catherine Herridge, Fox News correspondent discusses the firing in this clip taken today.

THE PRESIDENT IS HOPEFUL

The President is hopeful after hearing the news. He tweeted: “Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI – finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction – I just fight back!”

Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI – finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction – I just fight back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

It’s hard to believe anyone could be fired from a government agency. It’s not easy. The clamor and exposés must have gotten to the DoJ/FBI. This man singlehandedly devastated the reputation of the FBI.

Watch for details: