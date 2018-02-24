America’s Political Inheritance Courtesy FDR’s Socialist and Soviet Policy Makers

We are the political descendants of Franklin Delano Roosevelt who left us an inheritance in 1944, an economic Bill of Rights, alternatively dubbed the “Second Bill of Rights”. Written with Columbia law professor Adolf Berle Jr., one of FDR’s brain trust, the new Bill of Rights reflected the vision of a man who told Roosevelt in a 1932 memo that “nineteenth-century competition and individualism were anachronistic.”

Berle also co-authored The Modern Corporation and Private Property in 1932 which advanced the thesis that large business corporations did not serve the public interest and should, therefore, be controlled by the government.

It’s been brought to life by Communists in the U.N. with their Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and it never died in the United States, thanks to an entire party dedicated to the ideology.

THE ECONOMIC BILL OF RIGHTS

During his State of the Union, on January 11, 1944, FDR delivered the new commandments and etched them into the minds and hearts of an entire party. This is why President Trump’s “America First” and love of individual liberty arouses disgust and disbelief in half the nation. We have inherited the collectivism of Franklin Roosevelt.

The Bill of Rights is no longer enough to assure equality and happiness, he intoned. His collective declaration made us all responsible for all of the basics and security of the others.

“We cannot be content, no matter how high that general standard of living may be if some fraction of our people—whether it be one-third or one-fifth or one-tenth—is ill-fed, ill-clothed, ill-housed, and insecure,” he asserted.

We were suddenly responsible for equality of all and for each others pursuit of happiness with self-reliance and responsibility on the back burner.

Ironically, he framed individual freedom as only achievable if all are secure and prosperous. “Necessitous men are not free men,” he declared. His reasoning was that we would face a dictatorship if any men go hungry. It was the only path to world peace, he assured Americans.

This is the Utopian dream was not enacted but it lives and breaths in the USA.

FDR’S ADVISERS WERE COMMUNISTS

FDR was naive to the threats posed by Communism. In 1940, he told Rep. Martin Dies:

“I do not regard the Communists as any present or future threat to our country, in fact I look upon Russia as our strongest ally in the years to come. As I told you when you began your investigation, you should confine yourself to Nazis and Fascists. While I do not believe in Communism, Russia is far better off and the world is safer with Russia under Communism than under the Czars. Stalin is a great leader, and although I deplore some of his methods, it is the only way he can safeguard his government.”

Next to Mao, no one killed more of his own people than Stalin. It was a poorly-kept secret in the 1940s.

The Yalta Conference was a disaster which many blame on FDR’s waning health. While that was the case, Roosevelt made deliberate efforts to keep General MacArthur and Admiral Nimitz away so he didn’t have to hear their opposing opinions. They were staunchly anti-Soviet.

The Yalta agreement furthered the interests of Joseph Stalin. FDR yielded to pro-Soviet strategies militarily.

There were many failures, but the worst was his agreement to return refugees from Russia to their Soviet oppressors known as Operation Keelhaul and to offer inducements to Stalin to enter the war against the Japanese.

The FDR Soviet Spies

FDR was not a deep, thoughtful intellectual, he was a practical man. Communism would not have appealed to him but he unwittingly employed Communists in the highest levels of his administration.

Pro-Soviet Henry Wallace, Roosevelt’s heir apparent as Vice-President, and the pro-Soviet Harry Hopkins were at his side planning war policy. Alger Hiss and Julius Rosenberg were indeed Soviet spies.

We know with certainty that they were Communists as a result of the release in 1996 of the World War II Venona Project. Deciphered secret cables exposed the Cambridge spy ring and the Soviet infiltration of the Manhattan Project. The cables described the background and duties of Soviet spies Hiss and Rosenberg, codenamed by Soviet intelligence, “Lawyer” and “Liberal”.

The infiltration and influence of Soviet moles in the FDR administration became apparent in these cables. The Treasury was penetrated by Harry Dexter White, the number two man. The Office of Strategic Services (the CIA) included 15 to 20 spies, most notably, FDR’s personal assistant, Lauchlin Currie. He was revealed to be a Soviet mole.

FDR learned of Hiss’s treachery from his aide and dismissed it. As a result, Hiss was able to advance to the position of aide to Secretary of State Edward Stettinius at Yalta, Stettinius a neophyte. Hiss used his position to misdirect U.S. policy at Yalta under a dying President.

The awful Alger Hiss sent two million Jews back to the Soviet Union as part of the agreement. They were torn from their hiding places and sent to face certain torture and death.

Sometimes politicians are foolish and naive, some are even stupid. Mistakes are often made in the name of humanitarianism. It’s not always a conspiracy. That’s what likely happened.

The Anti-Communist Joe McCarthy

Joe McCarthy was right about the Communists in the 1940s and 1950s. His drinking and sometimes cruel approach hurt him, and, just as we see today, the media was biased left, eager to destroy him and any positive vestige of him left to history. A good article to read is ‘Joe McCarthy and Lillian Hellman: The Hated Patriot vs. the Beloved Commie’ in The American Thinker. It compared the exaggerator Joe McCarthy to the liar Lillian Hellman. The former is doomed to eternal ignominy while the latter has been given a place of veneration and adoration. This is all thanks to the left and the yellow journalism that existed then and has grown bolder today.

The power of today’s Communists struck me when Common Core made its debut. A Communist named Mark Naisson was opposed to it because he was worried about the effect it might have on the unions. He could command tens of thousands on a moment’s notice. When I criticized him on Facebook for his ideological leanings, hundreds of trolls came out to bash me as an evil anti-Communist.

It was a shocking realization.

The reality is Joe McCarthy was more right than wrong. Although we hear continual frantic cries of Russia! Russia! everywhere, we should take more seriously the Communists among us.