Another Judge Rules Against the Government on Sanctuary Cities

A judge in the Southern District of New York Egardo Ramos on Friday ruled against the Trump administration’s move to withhold grant funding from law enforcement agencies of so-called sanctuary cities, saying it was illegal and unconstitutional.

Judge Ramos said the government “did not have lawful authority” to make states alert federal agents when an undocumented immigrant is going to be released from state or local custody and allow federal agents to question immigrants in custody about their legal status in order for states and cities to receive funding.

In his ruling, Ramos blocked the government from enforcing those conditions on New York, New York City and the six states that also challenged the requirements: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington.

Independent Sentinel is in New York and we are overrun by foreigners. How many are legal?

POLICE CAN’T NOTIFY ICE OF CRIMINAL ALIENS BEING RELEASED

The ruling about funding for police might be correct but keeping law enforcement from notifying ICE when criminal aliens are released while taking federal money is disgraceful.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood (D) called the court’s decision a major win.

The Trump administration is now required to distribute this vital law enforcement funding to all the plaintiff jurisdictions and they’re enjoined from imposing these conditions moving forward. https://t.co/rJNlV5hBx7 pic.twitter.com/ftxrhkh1kT — NY AG Underwood (@NewYorkStateAG) November 30, 2018

GOOD NEWS IN NEW YORK

At least commie Bill de Blasio was booed at the tree lighting. It’s becoming a regular thing. He was booed at the Al Smith dinner, at the police graduation, at the Dominican Day parade, and at other venues.

The sad thing is New Yorkers will keep voting for him or won’t show up to vote.