AOC Gets Her Own Second Billboard About her “Wack Tweet”

This is funny!

Job Creators Network is the group behind a New York City billboard mocking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for killing the Amazon deal and their promised 25,000 jobs. After she responded, the group put another billboard out.

She didn’t take it well, and tweeted stupidly:

“Few things effectively communicate the power we’ve built in fighting dark money & anti-worker policies like billionaire-funded groups blowing tons of cash on wack billboards (this one is funded by the Mercers). (PS fact that it’s in Times Sq tells you this isn’t for/by NYers.)”

After that, the group trolled her with a second billboard and it is funny.

The billboard came originally after she defended her indefensible position on Amazon. Amazon blamed her in part for their withdrawal after she community organized loud groups to scream and rile people up.