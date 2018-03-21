Austrian Faces Fine for Calling Police “Smurfs” on Facebook

The fascists are taking over the world. An Austrian man faces a 160-euro ($197) fine for describing police officers as “smurfs” in a warning about speed checks posted on Facebook, according to the Associated Press .

The Austria Press Agency reported Tuesday that authorities in Tyrol province imposed the fine on the man. The charge is violating “public decency” by “defaming two police officers.”

We agree. It’s an insult to smurfs throughout the world.

The man called the officers “two smurfs standing with lasers” on a local highway. A snowflake police officer filed a complaint.

The man said it was a joke and we believe him because it’s not much of an insult. Here they call police a lot worse.