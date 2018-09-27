Awesome! Sen. Lindsey Graham Warns Democrats of the Price They’ll Pay

Senator Lindsey Graham warned the Democrats of what they can expect from Republicans in the future. There will be a price to pay for the deliberate plot they have perpetrated on the Supreme Court nominee. It’s an American disgrace. Democrats are an American disgrace under Chuck Schumer and with the closeted guidance of Hillary Clinton.

“If this becomes the new standard, where you have an accusation for weeks, you drop it right before the hearing, you withhold from the committee a chance to do this in a professional, timely fashion, when they publicly say that their goal is to delay the vote … I don’t wanna reward that kind of behavior,” Graham asserted.

Then he warned the despicable Democrats.

“Let me tell you, my Democratic friends,” Graham said. “If this is the new norm, you better watch out for your nominees.”