Barack Obama Shamelessly Trolls Trump in Asia

Acting like he’s still president, Barack Obama is following President Trump’s successful trip with one of his own, meeting with Presidents, rehashing his alleged successes while abroad, all in an attempt to diminish Trump’s overseas wins. In other words, he’s a troll.

Obama is on a three-country tour of India, China, France, meeting with presidents, talking about climate change, and acting the role of the Pretender.

It’s sad when a has-been President is still attempting to bask in former glory and feels the need to shamelessly follow the current President around in Asia. He has gone where no president has gone before and he looks very foolish.

He’s the Norma Desmond of Politics. Norma Desmond was a character played by Gloria Swanson in the movie Sunset Boulevard. She’s the dangerous and fading film star who ends up believing she’s young, popular and beautiful when all the cameras are trained on her after she kills her young lover.

The former president has been following Trump in an attempt to re-ignite his former glory at President Trump’s expense. In New Delhi, after meeting with the President of that country, without mentioning Trump’s name, Obama said people must think before they tweet.

He said he sees people getting in trouble for their tweets, and says they should follow the old advice of thinking before you speak: “Think before you tweet,” Obama said. “Same principle.”

He’s very petty.

The fading politician also met with President Xi of China who praised him for the improved relations between the two countries.

Lots of photos were taken, all were extremely flattering.