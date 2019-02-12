Beto Actually Says “Walls do not save lives, walls end lives”

Robert Francis O’Rourke wants open borders and he made that clear during his rally last night. In the clip below, he actually says, “walls do not save lives, walls end lives.” Do you think he smoked a bad batch of weed?

In other words, we are responsible for every person who dies trying to get here, even if it’s in the desert somewhere because at the end of their journey, there might be a wall. Thus, one must deduce that all are to be allowed to enter the USA freely so they don’t die in the desert somewhere.

By the fake Hispanic’s standards, we should get ICE to drive or fly them here so nothing happens to them.

He went through the fake talking points the Socialists (Democrats) love.

Read about how Beto, the Irish-American fraud, drove drunk and tried to flee on this link.

Watch:

RELATED STORY REPUBLICANS SECURE 55-MILES OF LOUSY BOLLARD BARRIER FROM SOCIALISTS

RELATED STORY BETO’S LITTLE CROWD