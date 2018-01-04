“Bombshell” Papadopoulos Story Is Imploding as Clapper Makes a Startling Admission

The left’s latest story – their bombshell – is that George Papadopoulos was responsible for the launching of the Trump-Russia probe, not the dossier.

It’s not very believable since even the Director of National Intelligence never even had Papadopoulos on his “radar”.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper (in a Tuesday CNN interview): George Papadopoulos “was not a name on my radar scope when i left.” So head of intelligence had never heard of the dude that the NYT now claims launched the entire Trump-Russia probe? — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) January 3, 2018

The Papadopoulos story continues to fall apart. Is this simply a diversion from the real story of the dossier?