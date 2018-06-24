Border Agent Injured Protecting Elderly Lady from Leftist Protesters

A U.S. Border Patrol agent broke his ankle on Saturday while trying to protect an older woman. Loud, menacing protesters in McAllen, Texas attempted to stop a bus transporting illegal aliens to a detainment center.

About 200 protesters from the leftist League of United Latin American Citizens [LULAC} descended on McAllen and several violently tried to stop the bus.

LIVE from McAllen, TX – @GriffJenkins confronts protesters, Democrats at the border pic.twitter.com/nipEM3ntbA — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 24, 2018

On Fox & Friends Sunday Griff Jenkins explained that “something went wrong this morning.” While the border agent tried to control the mob, and protect a smaller, older lady, he broke his ankle.

The loudmouthed and menacing mob blamed Trump. One yelled, “we’re coming for [Trump] in 2020, and we’re coming for his Congress in 2018!”

We had better hope not or this is the world we will live in with totalitarians, liberal, globalist fascists ordering us around and taking away our freedoms.

When he asked whether they protested when President Obama’s administration approved of the same conditions in many of the same facilities, Jenkins said the protesters were silent.

This is all staged by the hard-left to sway public opinion. This is how the hard-left operates — nothing is real.

This group — LULAC — supports open borders policies and their instructional materials support the radical LaRaza Unida. They are reportedly Marxists and oppose jsut about every effort to secure the borders. Indeed, they are fans of Marxists Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta. They show up in support of sanctuary cities, no walls, anti-border agent events, union near-riots, they are always available.

This leftist political movement is very dangerous.

