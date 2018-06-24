Mad Max Calls for Intimidation of Trump Officials and Families

Maxine Waters wants the leftists to harass and threaten Trump officials and their families. The tolerant, civil left, in general, want to continue the harassment and threatening behavior. The leftists grow more uncivil and more dangerous by the day. They are showing their true colors and innocent liberals are being swept up in a wave of Progressive leftism.

California Rep. Maxine Waters, a liberal fascist, is urging the use of harassment and intimidation to manipulate people into behaving as she ordains.

When she heard about the harassment of Stephen Miller, Kristjen Nielsen, and Sarah Sanders, she told her followers to do more of it. On MSNBC, she made it clear where she stands. The woman who fomented the LA riots said:

“I want to tell you, these members of his cabinet who remain and try to defend him, they won’t be able to go to a restaurant, they won’t be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store,” the proud liberal fascist explained.

“The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest. They’re absolutely going to harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the president, ‘No, I can’t hang with you.’ This is wrong. This is unconscionable. We can’t keep doing this to children.’”

It didn’t matter to her that the policy of separation which went on under Obama was canceled.

This is what we can expect life to be like under Progressives aka leftists. Why do you think Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi never complain about the violence, harassments, threats, and intimidation?

This is who these people are. This is who we will all be once they take over and they are well-placed to do that. There isn’t enough resistance from the right.

RELATED STORY, THE REAL MAXINE, DEMOCRAT “ROCK STAR”