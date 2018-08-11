Breaking! Alexandria O-Cortez Says Our Officials Aren’t Elected, They’re Appointed

The chic Socialist from Yorktown Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been busy, from endorsing horrible candidates to giving The Washington Post fact checkers dizzy spells.

One of her endorsements deserves special mention. She endorsed Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota congressional candidate who married her brother while married and then lied again, pretending she divorced him. In other words, she committed bigamy and immigration fraud. She recently smeared Republicans with an obvious fraudulent flyer. And she hates Israel just like Yorktown girl.

Both O-Cortez and Omar are unqualified, ill-informed, bigoted, far-left candidates who are good looking young women as Powerlineblog noticed.

An endorsement from O-Cortez is the kiss of death, fortunately.

James Woods asked people to guess who she endorsed in Minnesota.

ADDITIONAL PROOF YORKTOWN GIRL KNOWS NOTHING

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says our current officials were not elected, they’re appointed. What do you think she’s talking about? Does she even know?

She drew a lot of applause so I guess the audience knows what she’s talking about or they’re just polite.

BREAKING! The hits keep coming. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says our current officials were not elected. They were appointed! pic.twitter.com/xU1ztRE6JX — Michael Sheridan (@MJASheridan) August 11, 2018

EVEN WAPO CAN’T STOP GIVING HER PINOCCHIOS

Her greatest hits: “Everyone has two jobs” (Only 5.2% do); ICE required to detain 34,000 people each day (False); Upper-middle class doesn’t exist (It’s grown 16%); Medicare for all is cheaper (It would cost $33 trillion over 10 years).

Republicans are running ads on O-Cortez since she’s known as the “future of the Democrat Party”..