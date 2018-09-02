Bubba Leers, Pastor Gropes Ariana Grande at Aretha’s Funeral

Ariane Grande caused some distraction at Aretha Franklin’s funeral which was infested with angry leftists, at least one leering perv and a groping pastor. Aretha was terrific and at least she was spared seeing the event allegedly honoring her deteriorate into burlesque.

Aretha Franklin was the one & only Queen of SOUL. Her funeral was overrun by lunatic leftists who didn’t have the decency to RESPECT her life, but trashed our duly elected @POTUS Trump every chance they got in the spot light. Truly pathetic, liberals…pic.twitter.com/wb9FVdWdFV — Maverick (@RodStryker) September 1, 2018

LEERING BILL IS A BIG FAN

The 25-year old Ariana Grande sang her heart out at the funeral of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin in front of a leering Bill Clinton. He’s a very big fan of hers apparently, at least he was yesterday.

Gross… Watch Bill Clinton look Ariana Grande up and down when she sings at #ArethaFranklinFuneral and try not to throw up in your mouth. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/aXQvcBmW2Y — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 31, 2018

THE BISHOP WHO THOUGHT SHE WAS A TACO BELL ITEM

The bishop who officiated the funeral of Aretha Franklin has apologized for appearing to grope singer Ariana Grande on stage.

The 25-year-old pop star sang the Aretha Franklin classic “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” one of a series of tributes.

After her performance, she was congratulated by Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, who wrapped his arm around her, his hand high above her waist and his fingers pressed against her chest.

“It would never be my intention to touch any woman’s breast. … I don’t know, I guess I put my arm around her,” Ellis said in comments to US media confirmed to Agence France-Presse on Saturday, September 1.

“Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar, but again, I apologize.”

“I’ve got to apologize because I have to brush up. My 28-year-old daughter tells me, ‘Dad! You are old at 60,'” he shared. “When I saw Ariana Grande on the program, I thought that was a new something at Taco Bell.”

Say what?