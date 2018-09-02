Dem Petition Gets a Grand Jury Against Pro-Trump Candidate

If you support Donald Trump, the Democrats will destroy you. They don’t need evidence, just allegations, and hate.

This latest assault against the Kansas gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach is driven by a Democrat candidate for a state House seat.

A grand jury must be convened to investigate whether Republican gubernatorial candidate and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach intentionally failed to register voters in 2016, the Kansas Supreme Court has ruled.

There is no specific evidence, just general allegations.

Kobach is a target because he has tried to secure the vote in a number of ways. For example, he wanted to require proof of citizenship before people could register to vote. That effort was struck down by a judge in April because it was based on a law deemed to be faulty.

NO SPECIFIC EVIDENCE OF A CRIME IS NEEDED

This demand for a Grand Jury is based on a general allegation by Stephen X. Davis that presents no specific evidence of a crime.

Davis has alleged that Kobach, or others in the office, engaged in “destroying, obstructing, or failing to deliver online voter registration,” as well as possessing falsely made or altered registration books, preventing qualified electors from voting and “being grossly neglectful with respect to their election duties.”

Kobach has called those allegations “patently false,” and Bryan Caskey, who heads the elections division in Kobach’s office, has said the allegations concerned a brief period in 2016 when online voter registration systems were malfunctioning, but that officials at the state and county levels worked quickly to resolve the problem so the affected voters could cast their ballots.

The Douglas County District Court initially rejected the petitions, saying Davis had not provided specific allegations that, if true, would justify criminal charges. But the Court of Appeals reversed that decision on June 8, saying the statute in question requires a petitioner to state only general allegations.

The court ordered Douglas County to summon the grand jury.

NO EVIDENCE NEEDED IN KANSAS

Kansas is one of six states that allow citizens to request grand juries through petitions. Citizens must gather 100 voters plus 2 percent of the number of people who voted in the county’s last gubernatorial election. In Douglas County, that is 860 signatures. Davis collected 910.

Davis, 29, is currently a Democratic candidate for Kansas’ 45th state House district.

It’s a fishing expedition. It’s a hunt in search of a crime and it is conveniently two months before the election. This is driven by politics.

The court’s one-page opinion offered no explanation behind the ruling, which addressed Kobach’s appeal of a lower court’s order to summon the grand jury, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

The citizen jury idea is well-intentioned but, as usual, the Stalinists get to twist it for their own political purposes.