Busted! Experts Say Clinton Foundation Acted as a “Foreign Agent”

The Clintons might still have to answer for their corrupt behavior. Conservative watchdog Judicial Watch won’t let it go, doing the job Congress and the DoJ should do.

On Friday, Hillary Clinton answered two questions posed by Judicial watch under oath and in writing. Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered her to answer the questions about her emails. She claims in her answers that she used clintonemail.com as a “convenience” and basically knows nothing about who and why.

This past week, experts testified about the Clinton Foundation

According to two, the Clinton Foundation should have never been a registered non-profit and should have been viewed as a foreign agent.

This testimony was given before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which was convened by Rep. Mark Meadows.

Investigative journalist Sarah Carter reports:

The Clinton Foundation operated as a foreign agent ‘early in its life’ and ‘throughout its existence’ and did not operate as a 501c3 charitable foundation as required by its and is not entitled to its status as a nonprofit, alleged two highly qualified forensic investigators, accompanied by three other investigators, said in explosive testimony Thursday to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Over 6,000 documents on the Clinton Foundation were turned over to the FBI and they are being reviewed. At the same time, forensic experts testified that the Clinton Foundation was a clearinghouse for foreign graft.

More from Carter’s report:

[Witness John] Moynihan stated “Foreign agent,” as he began to read from a long list of violations discovered during the course of their investigation.

The Clinton Foundation “began acting as an agent of foreign governments ‘early in its life’ and throughout its existence. As such, the foundation should’ve registered under FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act),” he said. “Ultimately, the Foundation and its auditors conceded in formal submissions that it did operate as a (foreign) agent, therefore the foundation is not entitled to its 501c3 tax-exempt privileges as outlined in IRS 170 (c)2.”

The Uranium One scandal suggests just such an illicit relationship WITH RUSSIA.

CLIPS FROM THE HEARING

THE FULL HEARING