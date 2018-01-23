California Will Ease the Way for Illegal Aliens to Vote in April

California Governor Jerry Brown has famously called taxpayers “freeloaders” as he welcomes poor, uneducated foreigners to come to California illegally to live off welfare. In April, a new law, Assembly Bill 1461, will go into effect. It will pave the way for illegal aliens to vote.

California Senate Pro Tem Kevin De Leon said half his family is in the country illegally and he believes it is their right to be here. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti is destroying the economy for the sake of illegal immigration.

California has become a foreign country with the blessings of its far-left politicians. Currently 45% of Californians speak a foreign language at home. They are not assimilated and many are here illegally. They didn’t come in many cases to adopt our values.

Since January 2015, California “residents” have not been required to prove they are American citizens to obtain a driver’s license. They only have to show ID and residency in the state. Currently, under Assembly Bill 60, one million illegal aliens are on track to receive licenses and ten other states are doing the same thing.

All of them are automatically registered to vote beginning April 1st. There are no significant safeguards and it will be very easy for illegals to vote which they are probably doing already.

Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote addressed this two years ago. In California and other states, it is incredibly easy for illegals to vote.

There are two underlying concerns.

One is the physical appearance of the driver’s license issued to illegals that affects the ability of the poll worker to determine an illegal voter.

The second, and the more serious, is the data underlying the issuance of the ID.

In many of the larger states, California being one, there is no distinction between the databases of citizens and non-citizens. There is nothing to prevent the illegal aliens from voting. There is no way to tell a citizen from a non-citizen. “In other words, the flood gates are open,” Engelbrecht says. Ms. Engelbrecht points out that once it is no longer necessary to prove citizenship in order to vote, elections become little more than body counts at the polls, with no need to compete on the battlefield of ideas necessary to win, you’re “just dragging people across the finish line.”