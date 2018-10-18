Caravan of 4,000 Military-Style Migrants, Money Being Handed Out

NBC News reports that the caravan has grown to 4,000. At the same time, illegals are pouring into the country each day. There are caravans coming in daily.

Another 500 Mexican police were sent to the border but what do they plan to do? Is it all show? A portion of the caravan has broken off and is almost at the Guatemala-Mexico border. That’s another cartel tactic. They break up as they reach a border and flood the borders in different areas.

In September alone, U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 41,400 undocumented immigrants, up from 37,544 in August, according to numbers not yet released publicly but obtained by NBC News.

Those are the ones apprehended.

This a national security emergency. Unfortunately, all the Democrat Party cares about is their ideology. They no longer care about the country at all.

Democrats want future voters so only their party will rule.

We need immigrants who come through a legal system of entry that protects our citizens from highly communicable diseases that aren’t addressed in many countries and are often epidemic in nature. The system also excludes criminals.

Where do people think all those odd diseases are coming from? Measles is back. Polio-like diseases have been detected in the U.S. It’s the same for Tuberculosis and smallpox. Where do people think these old diseases are coming from? These people are coming without vaccinations for the most part.

If you plan to stay in any of these Central American nations for any length of time, you will be told to get every shot under the sun.

The President has promised to cut aid to Honduras and Guatemala if they don’t stop this march of foreigners. He has sent officials to speak with these governments, but the reason the far-left Obrador won in Mexico is that Mexicans want the U.S. to maintain open borders.

WHO’S GIVING THESE PEOPLE CASH?

Rep. Matt Gaetz posted footage of women and children being given cash to join the caravan and storm the U.S. border. This is the October surprise before the election and Gaetz suggests we investigate the source of the funding. It’s usually communist George Soros and equally far-left U.S.-backed NGOs behind it.

BREAKING: Footage in Honduras giving cash 2 women & children 2 join the caravan & storm the US border @ election time. Soros? US-backed NGOs? Time to investigate the source! pic.twitter.com/5pEByiGkkN — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 17, 2018

Ninety percent of illegal aliens and fake asylum seekers are being released out the front door. There is a limit to how long they can be detained and if they have children with them, they get out in 20 days.

The cartels also flood the border with large groups so the border agents can’t keep them in detention.

