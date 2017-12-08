Colorado Baker’s Gay Cake Case Is About Compelled Government Speech

It’s not the business of media or government to decide what religious people, atheists, LGBTs can or cannot believe or what is immoral in a religious sense, but what should always be a concern is freedom, especially freedom of speech. The case of a Colorado baker is a very important case and is only the beginning if the left wins as is made clear in the first video clip.

The left demands compelled government speech for leftists, but not for the religious right. The speaker in the first video makes it clear that compelled speech in the case of religious organizations is next on their agenda.

The case before us is of a cake maker who refused to create a cake for a gay marriage. He says he considers himself an artist and each of his cakes is a creation.

Do we want the government to be able to force private business owners to create a cake when it’s against their core beliefs?

Thanks to the last administration, the government can force Americans to buy anything with the government deciding who gets that purchase. That was decided by Obamacare.

Axios, the left-wing news site founded by former POLITICO chief journalist Mike Allen, is purported to be fair and unbiased. While they have good information, it is biased very left. Their opposition to cake makers who won’t create gay marriage cakes was presented in their Friday email while the cake maker’s views were merely cause for dripping sarcasm.

The left is framing this as the next gay marriage fight. The government forcing a cake maker to create a gay marriage cake might be over the line, but what this gay man says towards the end in the Axios-sourced video is most concerning — the next fight is religion.

The leftist LGBTQAs want to make it illegal to believe gay marriage is wrong and they will punish religious people who believe otherwise in jobs, in tax benefits to their churches and through civil rights lawsuits. There is nothing in the Constitution about freedom to force others to believe in gay marriage.

The gay couple set up this baker. They could easily have gone to any bakery.

Axios, the “fair and balanced” website did not fairly present the baker’s viewpoint.

Baker Jack Phillips says he is not discriminating, he is refusing to engage in a religious event he is not allowed to religiously support. The Alliance for Defending Freedom is defending him. The lawyer explains tolerance in this case is a one way street.

Next is a video that presents both sides. CATO says the baker has the right to free speech. Compelled speech by government has never been okay.