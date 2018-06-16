Former FBI Director James Comey has been hawking his book around the country, using it as a platform to demean the President as an unethical, untrustworthy leader. The book’s ironic title is “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.” He is also co-teaching a course on ethical leadership at his former alma mater, William & Mary. He might want to change the titles of the book and the course since he is a proven liar.

A Strzok email to Lisa Page confirms the FBI knew that foreign actors accessed Hillary Clinton’s emails by May 2016. On July 5, 2016, then-FBI Director Comey said it was “possible” but it was “unlikely to see such direct evidence”.

“Foreign actors” obtained access to some of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails — including at least one email classified as “secret” — according to a recent memo from two GOP-led House committees and an internal FBI email.

Specifically, Fox News obtained a May 2016 email from FBI investigator Peter Strzok. The email says that “we know foreign actors obtained access” to some Clinton emails, including at least one “secret” message “via compromises of the private email accounts” of Clinton staffers.

James Comey blatantly misled the public in his July 5th statement to the public.

On July 5, 2016, then-FBI Director James Comey issued a statement exonerating Hillary Clinton of guilt based on her lack of “intent”. About foreign actors accessing her account, he said Clinton “used her personal email extensively while outside of the United States,” FBI Director James B. Comey said, including “in the territory of sophisticated adversaries.”

It was “possible” that they accessed her account, he said. But “given the nature of the system and the actors potentially involved, we assess we would be unlikely to see such direct evidence.”

While investigators found no evidence that Clinton’s account had been accessed, “we do assess that hostile actors gained access to the private commercial email accounts with whom Secretary Clinton was in regular contact from her personal account,” Comey said. Her use of “a personal domain was both known by a large number of people and readily apparent.”

He added the [Clinton] State Department was lax on security, a charge Hillary’s spokesperson Kirby aggressively denied at the time.