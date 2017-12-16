Comey Tweets Quote of Prosecutor of Nazis After Trump Slams the FBI/DoJ

The FBI’s former crooked cop James Comey has seriously damaged the reputation of a highly respected institution. He is not at all embarrassed by it, in fact, he thinks he has the righteous cause. He’s another agent Strzok, the man who decided he would enact an “insurance policy” to take down Donald Trump.

In response to Trump slamming Jeff Sessions, the FBI, the DoJ, James Comey tweeted a quote from the man who prosecuted Nazis. Can anyone blame Trump after all the 24/7 assaults he has sustained while Hillary Clinton’s actual crimes are ignored and the DoJ appears to be very corrupt?

Friday, Comey, who has been tweeting quotes of people far superior to him, was at it again. His message was from the Nuremberg prosecutor of Hitler’s henchmen. He repeated the quote that “The citizen’s safety lies in the prosecutor…who serves the law and not factional purposes.”

“[T]he citizen’s safety lies in the prosecutor . . . who serves the law and not factional purposes” Robert H. Jackson (former Attorney General, Supreme Court Justice, chief Nuremberg prosecutor) — James Comey (@Comey) December 15, 2017

That would better apply to the last administration and to him.

More importantly, what does this man know about the Mueller probe of Donald Trump? Comey is the one who manipulated the Special Counsel appointment in the first place.

As Newt Gingrich mentioned, “Well, first of all, look at what Comey said. Comey said, I deliberately leaked, through an intermediary, to create this counsel, who happens to be one of his closest friends. Then look at who Mueller’s starting to hire. I mean these are people that, frankly, look – look to me like they’re – they’re setting up to go after Trump. They’ve – including people, by the way, who have been reprimanded for hiding from the defense information into major cases.”

Comey violated the law to get Mueller appointed. Mueller then hired 10 Democrats and five with no known affiliation, to investigate the President.

Mueller is meeting with the President’s lawyers next week. Perhaps they will get some information but it’s unlikely. This witch hunt appears aimed at getting Democrats in office in 2018.

Comey posted the tweet after the texts of the corrupt FBI agent Pete Strzok and his mistress Lisa Page were released and as we learned from the release, the FBI spoke to Hillary over secret phones. We also learned that Hillary’s emails were probably hacked by foreign actors.

Comey also exonerated Hillary before she or any of her key staff were even interviewed. He ran a totally sham investigation and he has the gall to tweet this?