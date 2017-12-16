Comey Tweets Quote of Prosecutor of Nazis After Trump Slams the FBI/DoJ

The FBI’s former crooked cop James Comey has seriously damaged the reputation of a highly respected institution. He is not at all embarrassed by it, in fact, he thinks he has the righteous cause. He’s another agent Strzok, the man who decided he would enact an “insurance policy” to take down Donald Trump.
In response to Trump slamming Jeff Sessions, the FBI, the DoJ, James Comey tweeted a quote from the man who prosecuted Nazis. Can anyone blame Trump after all the 24/7 assaults he has sustained while Hillary Clinton’s actual crimes are ignored and the DoJ appears to be very corrupt?
Friday, Comey, who has been tweeting quotes of people far superior to him, was at it again. His message was from the Nuremberg prosecutor of Hitler’s henchmen. He repeated the quote that “The citizen’s safety lies in the prosecutor…who serves the law and not factional purposes.”
“[T]he citizen’s safety lies in the prosecutor . . . who serves the law and not factional purposes” Robert H. Jackson (former Attorney General, Supreme Court Justice, chief Nuremberg prosecutor)
— James Comey (@Comey) December 15, 2017
That would better apply to the last administration and to him.
More importantly, what does this man know about the Mueller probe of Donald Trump? Comey is the one who manipulated the Special Counsel appointment in the first place.
As Newt Gingrich mentioned, “Well, first of all, look at what Comey said. Comey said, I deliberately leaked, through an intermediary, to create this counsel, who happens to be one of his closest friends. Then look at who Mueller’s starting to hire. I mean these are people that, frankly, look – look to me like they’re – they’re setting up to go after Trump. They’ve – including people, by the way, who have been reprimanded for hiding from the defense information into major cases.”
Comey violated the law to get Mueller appointed. Mueller then hired 10 Democrats and five with no known affiliation, to investigate the President.
Mueller is meeting with the President’s lawyers next week. Perhaps they will get some information but it’s unlikely. This witch hunt appears aimed at getting Democrats in office in 2018.
Comey posted the tweet after the texts of the corrupt FBI agent Pete Strzok and his mistress Lisa Page were released and as we learned from the release, the FBI spoke to Hillary over secret phones. We also learned that Hillary’s emails were probably hacked by foreign actors.
Comey also exonerated Hillary before she or any of her key staff were even interviewed. He ran a totally sham investigation and he has the gall to tweet this?
What has been revealed, come to light, during the months after President Trump was elected SHOULD scare the living hell out of every American.
Lets not mince words, there is a Deep State shadow government that has long been working to overthrow our Constitutional Republic. Since the election, the slow coup has picked up the pace. But as they became overwhelmed by Trump Derangement Syndrome, they screwed up… became careless and, so now we know.
What we once suspected, now confirmed. The Left spreads corruption and FILTH in everything they touch. What’s more, all too many GOP Elitists are right up there with them.
We the People must, MUST stay in this and ride this thing all the way to the end. These treasonous bastards must ALL be purged from government and yes, MUST be held accountable. There must be an example made of every one of them.
This RussiaTrump witch hunt, costing tax payers millions, is pure and simple the result of a Democrat hissy fit over losing the election. The Left was OH SO CLOSE to an utter Fate Compli. That is, until the American people had enough, suffered through 8 VERY LONG years of Obama/Democrat Crap sandwiches … were choking on them.
Obama, THE most corrupted administration in our nation’s history all fully supported by the Demokrat party an Elitist Republicans who, as it turns out, can be reliably counted as among the sewer rats.