Audacious former FBI Director Jim Comey is posting tweets that go from corny Hallmark moments to inspiring quotes to riveting criticisms of his “weasel” opponents. This is all while he’s been exposed as a liar and leaker who ran a corrupt FBI. Is he setting up an insanity defense?

The tweet that could get him that insanity plea was discussed by a congressman Sunday on Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures.

The tweet in question concerns the FISA abuse memo. He thinks that the release of the memo revealing FISA court abuse is hurting trust in the intelligence community.

Comey doesn’t want us to lose trust in a massive, unaccountable bureaucracy that is abusing its powers via a secret court over which there is no oversight.

Comey’s Frustratingly Nutty Tweet

Comey tweeted this in a delusional state we believe: “That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.”

The Fox News host was beside herself over that tweet. Congressman King of New York was also frustrated as he talked about leaker Comey’s false statements in the tweets. A frustrated Rep. King also found it incredible.

Keep the faith. It’s not us, it’s Comey who’s nuts.

Comey Appears Delusional

The tweets are as arrogant and crazy as he is tall. Prior to his entrance on the world stage, it would be impossible to envision a 6’8″ snowflake with a skewed vision of the world leading one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the world.

You will be happy to know he was proud to wear his FBI cufflinks and generously shared a photo of them with his followers. [Who the hell cares?]

Got to dress up for a family event tonight and was proud to wear my FBI cufflinks. https://t.co/2o3zymF9i9 — James Comey (@Comey) February 4, 2018

Insane though his tweets might be given the deserved scrutiny he is under, they are also devious. His overriding tweet message is he’s the greatest and anyone who questions the FBI/DoJ is attacking everyone in the agency.

Bringing the entire FBI into his fold will make him a formidable opponent and if that doesn’t work, he can always go with insanity.

His sly tweet before that last one was a retweet of a New York Times article about Special Agent Josh Campbell adding his voice to the national conversation.

The Times op-ed by Campbell opines about his having to leave his beloved FBI because of all the unfair attacks on the institution. What is left out is that Campbell was Comey’s special assistant who is said to be taking a CNN chattering head gig.

Special Agent Josh Campbell will be missed at the FBI, but his voice is an important addition to the national conversation. @joshscampbell https://t.co/TETeRrou8C — James Comey (@Comey) February 3, 2018

More Hallmark Moments When He’s Not Trashing Opponents

Our tree is ready. May we all get and give a little more kindness this Christmas. No matter what you believe or think, I wish you peace. pic.twitter.com/0maUHCXoZG — James Comey (@Comey) December 24, 2017

Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways. pic.twitter.com/DCbu3Yvqt3 — James Comey (@Comey) October 23, 2017