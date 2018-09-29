Commie Rich Guy Michael Moore Slams His Ex-Wife’s “Malicious” Lawsuit

Michael Moore is a rich Communist, a walking mass of hypocrisy, and he is angry with his ex-wife. He’s cheap by all accounts and she wants money he says she was promised. Well, don’t touch Michael Moore’s bank account!

He claims it’s a malicious end-run around a sealing order in they Michigan arbitration case filed to “smear” him in the press, court documents say, according to Fox News.

Moore actually does a good job of smearing himself and he’s likely infuriated that his movie Fahrenheit 11/9, which was supposed to take down the President, has bombed. It made only $3 million its first weekend out.

His ex Kathleen Glynn is a filmmaker who worked on many projects with Moore. She dumped him for good in 2014 after a 23-year marriage.

Ms. Glynn claims he’s hiding profits from movies she has a stake in.

This comes from the guy who’s malicious to everyone he disagrees with.