Congressman’s Stunning Revelation: Sessions Won’t Prosecute Anyone

Nothing is getting passed by our Senate. There are three hundred – that’s 300 – bills passed by the House that the Senate won’t even debate. They are just sitting there. Axios reported that Bob Corker and Rand Paul won’t vote for the tax bill. It’s doubtful the three Republicrats will vote for it — McCain, Collins and Murkowski. Tax reform is likely dead. Judge Jeanine said the people are fed up and they also want to know why Barack Obama and his administration as well as Hillary were not prosecuted.

Former congressman Jason Chaffetz’s stunning answer will send you reeling.

The Judge, who was a prosecutor as well as a judge, asked, “when you’ve got Eric Holder committing perjury and being held in contempt. You were Head of Government Oversight and Reform, correct? You guys held him in contempt, yes or no?”

Chaffetz gave an enthusiastic ‘yes’ and Judge Jeanine proceeded to her next question,”why is he not being charged with a crime?”

The former congressman said:” I can tell you that while I was in Congress and the Chairman of the Oversight Committee, I did go over and visit with Attorney General Sessions and it was one of the most frustrating discussions I had because whether it was the IRS, Fast and Furious, the email scandal that we went through, I did not see the Attorney General willing to just let Lady Justice administer justice and then follow through. I understood maybe the last six months of the Obama Administration…”

Judge Jeanine interrupted Chaffetz and asked if Sessions had a reason and did he say he would present anything to a grand jury?

Chaffetz’s stunning answer was: “No, he basically let me know he wasn’t going to pursue anything on the major cases.”

Judge Jeanine then asked: “So IRS, on the major cases? Are we talking about Hillary Clinton, because I haven’t even gotten to her yet.”

Chaffetz: “Yes, the email scandal of Hillary Clinton. We had Bryan Pagliano. I issued a subpoena for him to appear before the Committee and he said ‘No’. He didn’t even show up. We issued another subpoena. The US Marshals served it. And you know in my world, if you’re in court, I guarantee you that a subpoena is not an optional activity. We wanted the Attorney General to prosecute him and he said ‘No’.”

There you have it. Jeff Sessions is a potted plant and Trump was right again when he said he wanted to fire him.

This is the Deep State people are talking about. It’s the bureaucratic status quo.

Mark Steyn responded by saying we have a corrupt Justice Department and IRS and a new party in power that can’t clean it up.

The equality before the law issue is what the American people have revolted against, but Republicans won’t do a thing about it.

The Judge is worried this nation isn’t concerned about America’s constitution or the law, and it’s becoming a global society where people worry about crazy things.

Sessions was put in office to clean up and he can’t.