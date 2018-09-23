Creepy Porn Lawyer Avenatti Says Kavanaugh Was In a Gang Rape Group

Stormy Daniels’ creepy lawyer says he’s aware of evidence that Brett Kavanaugh was part of ‘gang rape’ group 1, Breaking 911 reports.

With these “revelations”, Senator Dianne Feinstein is demanding Republicans hit ‘pause’ on the nomination.

Isn’t it interesting that none of these absurd accusations came out until the 11th hour and now it’s an avalanche of these crazy, unsubstantiated allegations?

When do they accuse him of being a Satan-worshipping serial killer?

The following is a letter from Avenatti to the Judiciary claiming there were multiple house parties in the early 1980s that Brett Kavanaugh participated in during which women were plied with alcohol and drugs to allow a “train of men to gang rape them”.

He says there are multiple witnesses.

Avenatti then suggests questions that they should ask Kavanaugh.

RELATED STORY