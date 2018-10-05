Creepy Porn Lawyer Avenatti’s Outraged After Sen. Collin’s Speech & Vote

Porn star lawyer Michael Avenatti is infuriated about Sen. Susan Collins’ speech and her vote Friday for Brett Kavanaugh. The creepy gutter lawyer called her “shameful” and “disingenuous.” She was neither.

Avenatti, who accused the judge of heinous crimes, based on the word of a sketchy client with zero evidence, thinks she should be ashamed of herself for attacking Dr. Ford. Collins never attacked Dr. Ford and was careful not to.

This kook is running for President in 2020.

.@SenatorCollins is channeling Donald Trump. Entirely disingenuous and shameful. Where was she when Judge Garland could not even get an up or down vote? This is all about her post-office job opportunities on K street. We shall never forget. Not in Nov. Not in 2020. Not ever. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 5, 2018

.@SenatorCollins should be ashamed of herself for attacking my client and Dr. Ford. How did she make a credibility determination as to my client? How is she qualified to do that without ANY investigation? She did ZERO to determine whether my client and her witnesses were credible — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 5, 2018

SENATOR COLLINS SPOKE TO THE RULE OF LAW

Sen. Susan Collins hit it out of the park Friday when she spoke on behalf of Brett Kavanaugh. She continuously referred back to the Judge’s cases, the principle of presumption of innocence, and, most importantly, the Constitution. She was a voice of reason and she spoke for America.

Despite her liberal views, she should be admired by conservatives for what she did on behalf of Brett Kavanaugh. It took a lot of courage for her to do this, given the constant threats she has had to bear. She will need financial help from Republicans. The left is pouring money into defeating her.

The senator didn’t make an enemy of anyone and seemed to try to clear the plate and start over.

Sen. Manchin also showed some gumption by voting for Brett Kavanaugh. An important Democrat PAC dropped him today.