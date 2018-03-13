‘Deadliest Big City’ Starts Taxpayer Fund for Illegal Alien Lawyers

They have the highest per capita murder rate but the city officials think it advisable to start a legal defense fund for illegal aliens — to include criminal aliens. Dubbed the ‘deadliest big city’, the sanctuary city of Baltimore will hire immigration attorneys to help those facing removal.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said in a local news report that the goal is for everyone to get due process. “We’re not making a decision as to their status, we’re making the decision to be supportive of individuals who live in our city,” according to the mayor.

Mayor Pugh also doesn’t allow cooperation with federal authorities in immigration enforcement.

The practice of using taxpayer dollars to assist illegal aliens in deportation proceedings started under the Obama administration. In 2015, the former president allocated $2 million to hire attorneys to represent the influx of illegal alien minors in federal immigration proceedings. The money flowed through a special program, Justice AmeriCorps, launched by the Department of Justice (DOJ) Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR).

These Sanctuaries Must Be Stopped

Baltimore also created a policy to go easy on alien criminals in state cases to avert deportation. Aliens get away with crimes the rest of us would be held responsible for.

These leftist losers are making us into a Third World “s***hole.”

President Trump is calling for Congress to defund sanctuary cities/states in the next spending bill but don’t count on it happening.

