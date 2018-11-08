Dem Antifa Mob Show Up at Tucker’s House, Threatening His Family

The Democrat red army — Antifa — mobbed Fox TV host Tucker Carlson’s home. The communists were outside his home Wednesday night shouting “racist scumbag leave town” and “we know where you sleep at night, we will fight.” Tucker Carlson has four young children they could be terrorizing. His wife was also at home.

WATCH: Activists ring doorbell, gather outside of Fox News Personality Tucker Carlson’s home. “Tucker Carlson, we will fight!

We know where you sleep at night!” pic.twitter.com/TLGZSWOlmj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 8, 2018

A Leftist Antifa mob is currently outside of @TuckerCarlson’s home shouting “racist scumbag leave town” and “we know where you sleep at night, we will fight.” Tucker Carlson has 4 children. They could be terrorizing his children for life right now. pic.twitter.com/ti6plVDzGW — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 8, 2018

Tucker’s address was posted by SmashDC and they still have an account. Twitter pulled some of their tweets, including Tucker’s address, but their page is still active. The nasty commies also tweeted his brother’s address.

This article says ⁦@SmashRacismDC⁩ posted ⁦@TuckerCarlson⁩ ‘s address and Twitter removed after ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ made inquiries. Why is their account still allowed despite egregiously violating TOS? cc @jack ⁦@TwitterSafety⁩ https://t.co/TGr3rVxqAM — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 8, 2018

How do you think Tucker Carlson’s 4 kids feel hearing “We know where you sleep at night, we will fight” from a Far Left mob outside their home? Will @TheDemocrats disavow? Will @CNN apologize for encouraging Antifa? Will @Twitter ban them for harassment? pic.twitter.com/svlwSFdnM4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 8, 2018

Democrats like Maxine Waters, Eric Holder, and Cory Booker have encouraged exactly this kind of behavior.