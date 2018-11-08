Dem Antifa Mob Show Up at Tucker’s House, Threatening His Family

By
S.Noble
-
0

The Democrat red army — Antifa — mobbed Fox TV host Tucker Carlson’s home. The communists were outside his home Wednesday night shouting “racist scumbag leave town” and “we know where you sleep at night, we will fight.” Tucker Carlson has four young children they could be terrorizing. His wife was also at home.

Tucker’s address was posted by SmashDC and they still have an account. Twitter pulled some of their tweets, including Tucker’s address, but their page is still active. The nasty commies also tweeted his brother’s address.

Democrats like Maxine Waters, Eric Holder, and Cory Booker have encouraged exactly this kind of behavior.

