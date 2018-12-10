Democrat Leader Slips, Tells Us What They See as the Future of the USA

Democrats like to ignore the fact that France is burning as a result of the excessive climate change taxes the government elite levied on people who can’t afford it. The media lies about it and says the riots have nothing to do with the climate change taxes.

Neera Tanden, the President of the looney Soros-funded Center for American Progress, explained our future under Democrats.

She doesn’t understand why any progressive would support these protests because she doesn’t care that they are suffering.

I don’t understand why any progressive is cheering French protesters who are amassing against a carbon tax. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) December 8, 2018

THE FAR-LEFT DOESN’T CARE IF THEY CAUSE UNREST

What doesn’t Neera understand about not being able to afford it? Frankly, my dear, she doesn’t give a damn. It’s all designed to bring our country to the hard left. If the middle class disappears into poverty and starts burning things, they don’t care.

Glenn Greenwald, no right-winger, understands.

The inability of rich neoliberal centrist elites in western capitals to understand – or even hide their scorn for – the anger & grievances of rural and working-class people over their economic suffering is one of the 2 or 3 most important causes of contemporary political changes: https://t.co/tFWPYlK9Xg — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 9, 2018

Ned Ryun explained it succinctly.

Hahahahaha!! I mean, she’s right: this is what the Progressive Left worldwide wants to do: force lifestyle changes, by economic policy, to conform everyone to their quasi-religious beliefs in man-made global warming nonsense. https://t.co/GYBSCZqH5t — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) December 10, 2018

#SHEGUEVARA

Forcing hard-left policies on Americans is what Democrats want for all of us. If we start protesting, they’ll destroy us when given the power.

Once the hard-left gains their foothold, there is no getting rid of them. France is burning! Socialist President Macron’s answer is to add more socialism. He will up the minimum wage which will cost jobs. He will give employees a bonus and scrap the pension tax.

His plan for bonuses is to beg employers to give workers a “bonus.” As we said, they add more socialism.

Many mock #SheGuevara Ocommie-Cortez for her utter ignorance but let’s not forget that her ideology is responsible for killing up to 100 million people. She is dangerous, and so is this movement. The forces behind it are far-left, and they don’t care what harm it does to people.

Progressives/Democrats are lighting the fire for climate change taxes while exploiting grammar school, middle school, and high school children.

EXPLOITING KNOW-NOTHING, WELL-INTENTIONED CHILDREN

The cleverness of the far-left Democrats cannot go understated. They had children in grammar school on up protest at Nancy Pelosi’s office using the false claim that we are facing imminent disaster. It is not true, and it’s illusory.

Hundreds of young protesters stormed the Capitol on Monday, taking over the offices of three members of Congress to push the need for an immediate climate change plan.

The activists for the communist Sunrise Movement, a group that’s pushing House Democrats to create a special committee next year focused entirely on climate change initiatives, engaged in three sit-ins inside the offices of the likely next Speaker, Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif), as well as Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.).

Protesters at @NancyPelosi’s office demanding Democrats address climate change and a green new deal as part of taking the Majority next year – an effort @ocasio2018 pushing for. pic.twitter.com/M2ZajA9D2Q — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) December 10, 2018

100s of high school and middle school students hold a silent mass protest outside of Rep. Pelosi’s office while advocating for the “#GreenNewDeal.” pic.twitter.com/GVXaIV4zkB — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 10, 2018

THIS CHILD IS 7-YEARS OLD, AND THE FAR-LEFT WANTS YOU TO LISTEN TO HER

Seven-year-old Havana speaks at a protest inside @NancyPelosi ‘s office demanding Dems support for Green New Deal on climate action. pic.twitter.com/kSknx6lt6P — Elvina Nawaguna (@elvina_nawaguna) December 10, 2018