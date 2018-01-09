Democrats Proudly Display “F*** Trump” Message, Call Him “Orange Fascist”

USA Today reported in their mostly anti-Trump story that the The Metro Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America welcomed the President to the college national championships in Atlanta with a sign – “F*** Trump” – projected unmistakably over the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

While USA Today was eager to put out an overwhelmingly negative message about the President – saying he was late, booed – the media outlet showed no such effort to put the Democratic Socialists’ [Communists’] message in a negative light.

Originally, the USA Today article mistakenly wrote that the DeKalb Democrats projected the vile, disrespectful phrase. They corrected it after the communists asked for a correction in a tweet, but the DeKalb County Democrats want all to know they fully support the hate and more.

They wrote in a tweet: “Welcome to Atlanta where the players play and where the Democratic Socialists have an awesome projector like every day.

(You’re not welcome in District 5 or anywhere else in ATL you orange fascist. )”

Welcome to Atlanta where the players play and where the Democratic Socialists have an awesome projector like every day.

(You’re not welcome in District 5 or anywhere else in ATL you orange fascist. ) pic.twitter.com/7c7lkCJXGL — DeKalb Democrats (@DekalbGADems) January 9, 2018

This is the post-Clinton Democratic Party, not the one I joined decades ago. It’s hate-filled, dishonest, corrupt, and there is no sense of propriety or civility. There is nothing liberal about them. They are aligned with the Democratic Socialists who are Communists of a different stripe. They are the fascists.

They want to spew so much hate on the opposition – Alinsky style – that revulsion will become synonymous with their views. This attack on Trump is on all Republicans. If Trump hadn’t won and another Republican had won, it would have been the same response.

The President was mostly greeted with roars of cheers and applause from the crowd at the Alabama-Georgia college game. There were boos at the end but the overriding message was that he was welcomed.

When I googled DeKalb County Democrats, a photo of people well into adulthood appeared. Kids didn’t send that tweet it seems.

Where is Nancy Pelosi now?

In 2009, the hard-left “fake liberal” was talking about her fear of the non-violent Tea Party but said the violent, communist Occupy Wall Streeters were “young”, “spontaneous”, “focused”, and “they will succeed.”

They weren’t spontaneous. They were funded by hard-left groups. When I went to observe the Occupy movement, I found they were constantly complaining that they couldn’t get minorities to join. That is why that disappeared and Ferguson with the fake ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ agenda arose from the astro-turf.