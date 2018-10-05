Dems Plan to Open Probe of Kavanaugh If They Win Next Month

House Democrats are already insisting they will open accusations of sexual misconduct and perjury against Judge Brett Kavanaugh if they win control of the House in November.

Obnoxious Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) would open the probe. He is in line to be the chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

Mr. Nadler said that there was evidence that Senate Republicans and the F.B.I. had overseen a “whitewash” investigation of the allegations and that the legitimacy of the Supreme Court was at stake. He avoided discussing impeachment. Nadler just wants to embarrass and humiliate the judge and Republicans.

“It is not something we are eager to do,” Mr. Nadler said disingenuously in an interview. “But the Senate having failed to do its proper constitutionally mandated job of advise and consent, we are going to have to do something to provide a check and balance, to protect the rule of law and to protect the legitimacy of one of our most important institutions.”

He said the committee under him would immediately subpoena records from the White House and the F.B.I., which conducted an abbreviated supplemental background investigation into two of the misconduct claims.

That document request would include communications between officials at both entities. The committee would also seek to interview Judge Kavanaugh’s accusers and the dozens of potential witnesses they identified in recent days, most of whom were not contacted by the F.B.I. He said he would also call the F.B.I. director, Christopher A. Wray, to testify.

That also means blabbermouth porn lawyer Michael Avenatti would be back in the limelight.

They won’t have any bite in the end because the Senate will likely remain Republican, but they will make life miserable.

They have over a 100 lawsuits and hearings they want to launch and they certainly have no plan to do anything constructive for America.

Nancy Pelosi – ugh – will be screeching daily.

These people are vindictive and useless.

President Trump begged Americans to not do this to him. That’s how half the country feels. Right now 30 House seats are in jeopardy, some because of the Obama-Holder-Soros redistricting lawsuits and the money being poured into these races by Soros, Steyer, and some other leftist billionaires.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler said if House Democrats win a majority in the midterms they’d open an investigation of perjury and sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh, the NYT reportshttps://t.co/KnUNVvzwa1 — Axios (@axios) October 5, 2018