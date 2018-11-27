DHS Confirms Women & Kids Were Used as Human Shields

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has confirmed the migrant mobs attempting to enter the U.S. illegally is using woman and children as human shields. That is what typical terrorists do.

Many saw the slew of migrants attempting to break down a part of the border wall Sunday. They attempted to enter the United States unlawfully and violently. Some of the migrants attacked border guards, throwing rocks and projectiles. That prompted a protective salvo of tear gas – the standard practice by the Border Patrol.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Nielsen confirmed that many of the migrants are willing to harm innocent women and children. And they will do it to break our laws. Nielsen confirmed that “human shields” were used:

…the caravan members are predominately male. It appears in some cases that the limited number of women and children in the caravan are being used by the organizers as “human shields” when they confront law enforcement. They are being put at risk by the caravan organizers as we saw at the Mexico-Guatemala border. This is putting vulnerable people in harm’s way.

Such behavior is unconscionable. Anyone who engages in it should automatically forfeit their right to asylum, or even leniency when it comes to strict border enforcement.

This is Neilson’s full post:

The Border Patrol Chief explains the use of tear gas:

If there are potentially 10,000 people near the border, this could have been a massacre. The tear gas kept the riot from getting out of control and it helped protect the understaffed Border Patrol at the border.

The men and women in Border Patrol and ICE are patriots. We need to support them. The invaders, and it is an invasion, are violent.

Former Acting Director of ICE Tom Homan described the situation:

MEXICO WANTS A FULL INVESTIGATION

Mexico wants an investigation into the firing of tear gas into Mexican territory. They will do their part to let the invaders crash our borders.

Mexico calls for 'full investigation' of U.S. tear gas at border https://t.co/0VWSB6JsAM — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) November 27, 2018