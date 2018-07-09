Dingbat Cynthia Nixon Responds After WH Calls Her Out for Her Crazy Comments

Former actress Cynthia Nixon is running against Andrew Cuomo in the New York primary as the furthest left candidate. She seems illogical at best and unbalanced at worst. Nixon recently tweeted that ICE, the law enforcement agency that protects us from foreign criminals and invaders, is a “terrorist organization.”

The woman is fully onboard with the Abolish ICE leftists.

The White House says it is “deeply disturbing” that the former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon is referring to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency as a “terrorist organization.”

“It’s deeply disturbing that Cynthia Nixon has no clue of what ICE does to protect Americans and New Yorkers every day from dangerous criminals, terrorists, child smugglers and human traffickers,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement on Monday.

Gidley added it was ironic she is running for governor.

“The 9/11 terrorists responsible for the slaughter of 3,000 innocent people were foreign nationals on visas who committed immigration fraud and who should have been deported,” Gidley said. “ICE was created in the aftermath of that tragedy to help ensure that no similar atrocity would ever strike our nation again.”

Nixon is bizarre but she has a huge following in New York City which is a clear indication of how far gone the city is.

LIBERAL/LEFTIST ILLOGIC

This is what she tweeted:

Parents who have lived here for decades, paying taxes, building small businesses. Parents whose children are legal U.S. citizens. Parents who have no criminal record. ICE’s mere existence causes many New Yorkers to live in daily fear that they will lose their family. — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 6, 2018

Using liberal logic, she said if she is being attacked by Vice President Mike Pence, she must be doing something right.

If @mike_pence is attacking me, we must be doing something right. What’s really “appalling” is how ICE tears children away from their parents. Parents who came to this country, fleeing deadly violence, to provide a brighter future for their families. — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 6, 2018

I can think of no better description than to call ICE a terrorist organization, and I will wear any criticism from @mike_pence as a badge of honor. — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 6, 2018

NIXON VIRTUE-SIGNALS HER RESPONSE TO THE WHITE HOUSE

Nixon responded with an ad hominem attack on the President which is straight from the nasty leftist playbook. They don’t have a decent argument so they insult. She claimed then-real estate mogul Donald Trump went on TV on 9/11 to brag about having the tallest building after the attacks. This is the latest popular attack against Trump in the social media sewer.

The @WhiteHouse just released a fear mongering statement about our firm opposition to ICE. Here’s my response. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/sqnERvdWwg — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 9, 2018

TRUMP’S 9/11 COMMENTS CAME UP IN CONVERSATION ABOUT REAL ESTATE

It is absolutely not true that he boasted of having the tallest building. It came up in the way of conversation. The discussion focused on real estate and whether his building suffered damage. This is what he actually said:

40 Wall street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually before the World Trade Center the tallest, and then when they built the World Trade Center it became known as the second-tallest, and now it’s the tallest And I just spoke to my people, and they said it’s the most unbelievable sight, it’s probably seven or eight blocks away from the World Trade Center, and yet Wall Street is littered with two feet of stone and brick and mortar and steel …