Disgusting, Vile Verdict in Kate Steinle’s Murder, Shame on San Francisco

An illegal alien, who had been deported five times, killed 32-year old Kate Steinle with a stolen gun he claimed he found and then used to “accidentally” kill the young woman while she was walking with her father.

He wouldn’t have been in the USA if it weren’t for Democrats’ insane Sanctuary City laws, which as we can see her, protect killers and cost American citizens their lives.

A dozen jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a 45-year-old Mexican national, not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for the killing at Pier 14 on July 1, 2015. The jury also acquitted Garcia Zarate of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, but found him guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

This was also a case against sanctuary cities which San Franciscans fully support.

The case had resulted in some Congressional Republicans pushing for Kate’s Law, which would increase penalties for immigrants repeatedly caught crossing the border without documentation. We can no doubt forget that.

Kate Steinle’s last words were, “Help me Dad.” They were the last words her father will ever here from his daughter.

California, especially San Francisco, is lost to the hard-left. The leftist defense attorney took a swipe at President Trump when the verdict came in. Trump has been vocal on this case.

Liz Wheeler of OANN had the same reaction the Sentinel had.

You steal a gun. You fire the gun. The bullet ricochets & kills an innocent women. AND YOU WALK FREE?! In a country where you’re illegal. Talk to me again about white privilege, you protectors of illegal aliens. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 1, 2017

Bill O’Reilly has been trying to get Kate’s Law passed and he reacted to the verdict.

Kate Steinle’s killer found not guilty of murder. Not since OJ Simpson has this kind of verdict been dropped. At the very least manslaughter – he had a stolen gun! Awful. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) December 1, 2017

Prayers for the Steinle family. Feds should immediately charge the thug with a variety of immigration crimes. What’s happening to America? — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) December 1, 2017