DNC Doesn’t Want Any More White Men Applying for Tech Jobs

The inclusive, welcoming party led by the Tom Perez-Keith Ellison Democratic National Committee doesn’t want white cisgender men for their tech jobs, according to a Daily Wire exclusive.

The DNC is looking for new employees in their tech department but if they are white heterosexual males, they shouldn’t bother applying “because they are already in the majority”.

You can read that on the last line in the email.

This is the party of divisiveness, obstruction and identity politics. They are anything but inclusive and welcoming.

The DNC is trying to claim they didn’t okay this but this is who they are.