Eric Trump Rushes Into Traffic to Hail an Ambulance for an Ailing Woman

President Trump’s son Eric Trump rushed to the aid of a woman who passed out near a train station. He dodged traffic and was almost hit by a bicyclist chasing down an ambulance to take the woman to the hospital.

According to an eyewitness account provided to Secrets, Trump and his security detail stopped to tend to the unidentified woman outside of the F train stop near 57th Street and 6th Avenue on Wednesday morning.

One unnamed witness said Trump then spotted a passing ambulance and rushed to stop it.

“I watched as Eric looked up, spotted an ambulance slowly passing by on 6th, ran into traffic — almost getting hit by a bicyclist — and shouted at the ambulance to get its attention,” said the observer.

The eyewitness who has no ties to Mr. Trump said he wasn’t sure if he called the ambulance or if it had happened by.

“I don’t know if anyone really noticed all of this going on, there wasn’t a crowd of people watching,” said the observer, the Washington Examiner reported.