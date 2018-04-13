Facebook Is Silencing The Sentinel

Facebook has silenced the Sentinel and a number of other authors who post on ‘Capitalism Is Freedom’. There are more than 850 thousand followers on the page, but they don’t get to see the page and many have difficulty even finding it.
We don’t know what the next step will be. If people could share articles they like, it would help.
Mark Zuckerberg is a liar and has every intention of shutting down the right-wing on his platform. He told Rep. Marsha Blackburn during the House hearing that he considers himself a form of a ‘government’ and will have AI within five to ten years to censor ‘hate speech’.
‘Hate speech’ is defined by him only from his worldview.
He admits that Silicon Valley is filled with “extremely left-leaning” people. They aren’t left-leaning, they are Marxists, Stalinists, Communists, Democratic Socialists and they are all the same people.
We are engaged in a Civil War with one side fighting.
Please do keep the emails coming. I promote your site and forward links to your articles on a regular basis. I often post them on my favorite political talk forum. Though it is the most lenient I have found regarding freedom of speech, it is moderated and the bell shaped curve is alive and well in regard to the political leanings of the moderators. Nothing can be done about political manipulation by those in control of privately owned social media….except to boycott them.
I have ceased using Facebook….and Twitter. They are both despicable, biased entities. Zuckerberg SUCKS!