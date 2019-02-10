Fakeahontas Warren Tells Teeny Crowd Trump Might Be in Jail by 2020

By
S.Noble
-
0

Lieawatha Warren predicts Donald Trump might be in prison by 2020. She was talking to a small number of supporters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa when she made the suggestion.

“By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president,” she said, according to CNN national political correspondent MJ Lee. “In fact, he may not even be a free person.”

Warren also said there is a question about “what Donald Trump does every day.”

She’s angry because Trump mocked her presidential announcement in Lawrence on Saturday in a tweet that referenced her lies about her possible tiny Native American DNA, referencing the Trail of Tears.

“There’s a racist tweet, a hateful tweet. Something really dark and ugly,” she said. “And what are we, as candidates …. the press, going to do about it? Are we going to let him use those to divide us?”

Everything is racist to this woman.

Then she said, “By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president. In fact, he may not even be a free person.”

Clip from NTK News:

IT WAS A SMALL ROOM FOR A SMALL CROWD

She’s not opposed to impeachment. When these people talk of impeachment, they are really talking about all of his supporters and his agenda.

Leave a Reply