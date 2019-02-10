Fakeahontas Warren Tells Teeny Crowd Trump Might Be in Jail by 2020

Lieawatha Warren predicts Donald Trump might be in prison by 2020. She was talking to a small number of supporters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa when she made the suggestion.

“By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president,” she said, according to CNN national political correspondent MJ Lee. “In fact, he may not even be a free person.”

Warren also said there is a question about “what Donald Trump does every day.”

She’s angry because Trump mocked her presidential announcement in Lawrence on Saturday in a tweet that referenced her lies about her possible tiny Native American DNA, referencing the Trail of Tears.

“There’s a racist tweet, a hateful tweet. Something really dark and ugly,” she said. “And what are we, as candidates …. the press, going to do about it? Are we going to let him use those to divide us?”

Everything is racist to this woman.

Then she said, “By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president. In fact, he may not even be a free person.”

“By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president. In fact, he may not even be a free person.” Democrat Elizabeth Warren took aim at President Donald Trump Sunday in Iowa. https://t.co/NuyJ8MMnhY — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) February 10, 2019

IT WAS A SMALL ROOM FOR A SMALL CROWD

A few dozen people are awaiting Elizabeth Warren at her first event in Iowa since announcing her 2020 run for the White House yesterday. Catch a recap tonight at 5 & 10 on @KWWL. pic.twitter.com/BymoI9Z3uK — KWWL (@KWWL) February 10, 2019

Elizabeth Warren in first minutes of Iowa speech—> “Here’s what bothers me, by the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president. In fact, he may not even be a free person. But here’s how I see it – Donald Trump is not the only problem we’ve got.” pic.twitter.com/WtUa6jw7Qz — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) February 10, 2019

She’s not opposed to impeachment. When these people talk of impeachment, they are really talking about all of his supporters and his agenda.

Senator Warren’s response when asked if she would support impeaching President Trump: pic.twitter.com/VGEEoePdXr — KWWL (@KWWL) February 10, 2019