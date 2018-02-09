Feckless Feds Want to Retry Bundys a Fifth Time

Federal prosecutors are begging an Arizona judge to give them a fifth opportunity to put Cliven Bundy on trial. This is related to charges tied to a 2014 occupation of a remote refuge in Oregon, according to The Oregonian. The prosecutors keep losing because their case isn’t good but they won’t give it up.

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro dismissed charges against Bundy, his two sons and supporter Ryan Payne last month after finding federal prosecutors had lied to the court and hid exculpatory evidence that favored the defendants’ case. Navarro dismissed the case “with prejudice,” barring a retrial.

That means they should give it up.

Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday claiming Navarro dismissed them before considering a more appropriate solution to the civil rights violations that occurred during the trial last year, according to The Oregonian.

“This case has major ramifications for all public lands law enforcement officers,” the motion said. “Dismissing this entire case with prejudice, based on the government’s non-disclosure of mostly duplicative evidence of law enforcement’s pre-impoundment surveillance and preparation, would encourage the defendants, their supporters and the public to disrespect the law and the lawful orders of the courts.”

True, people might start to realize how the government is screwing over cowboys and ranchers with the help of leftist judges. If they don’t like it, use the law properly.

CORRUPT PROSECUTION

These prosecutors should be fired for what they did to these men.

Before Navarro ended the trial in a mistrial, about 3,000 pages of stifled evidence were turned over to the court.

The evidence included defendants’ requests for multiple federal assessments that showed the Bundy family was likely not violent. Prosecutors called the requests part of a “long list of frivolous and vexatious pleadings,” until a government witness, under cross-examination, revealed knowledge of the corruption and plan by the head of the operation to do whatever it took to “provoke a confrontation” with the Bundys.

The government also looks terrible in the killing of LaVoy Finicum. Read about it here, it’s shocking.

There should be a law against retrying people to bankrupt them emotionally and financially.