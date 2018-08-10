‘Female Obama’ Kamala Harris Says Her “Biggest Win” Is Sitting on Committees

Senator Kamala Harris was asked to describe her accomplishments as a senator during an interview on the “Call Your Girlfriend” podcast on Friday. The interviewer asked her what “her biggest win” is and what she “wants on the top of her resume”.

The question was just too hard.

Her answer was very clear to no one ever. What can be gleaned from her answer is she sits on committees so she can “watch and question” to get to the truth.

COMMITTEE SITTING

She couldn’t actually list an accomplishment per se. She said:

“I’ll tell you, one of the things that I think for me is most important is the role that I serve on the various committees that I’m on, which are oversight committees, like — let’s be clear those committees exist to — to — to watch and question what is going on with our government, with the United States government.

So I’m on Senate Intelligence, I’m on Homeland Security, I’m on Judiciary.”

“…the accomplishment then for me is a function of what I think my role should be, and often, especially in the last 18 months it has been to try and get the truth.

And so the accomplishment is — and the ‎goal is to always make sure that we are being — and the system as being as transparent as possible, and that — you know, frankly that the American public has the answers, and that we’re being told the truth.”

This is what she thinks is an accomplishment she wants on the top of her resume.

“…when that happens I feel a sense of accomplishment, and when it doesn’t happen I feel a sense of frustration.” ‎

The “truth” she wants to get to is from a very far-left perspective.

She is the “female Obama” and is a top candidate for President on the Democratic ticket.