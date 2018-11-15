Fox News Issues a Statement on Joining CNN/Acosta Lawsuit

The right-leaning Fox News network put out a statement after they announced they were filing an amicus brief (friend of the court) in support of fake news CNN and gasbag Jim Acosta.

The News outlet reported that it supports a free press and that press access should not be “weaponized.”

“FOX News supports CNN in its legal effort to regain its White House reporter’s press credential. We intend to file an amicus brief with the U.S. District Court. Secret Service passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized.”

“While we don’t condone the growing antagonistic tone by both the President and the press at recent media avails, we do support a free press, access and open exchanges for the American people.”

The new management of Fox News wants to be one of the gang.

FAKE NEWS CNN’S STATEMENT

CNN and Acosta are suing the President over the White House banning Acosta from the White House. CNN could send someone besides Acosta but they want him. It’s a bogus lawsuit. The President can reject anyone he wants. It doesn’t mean the President will win, however.

“The wrongful revocation of these credentials violates CNN and Acosta’s First Amendment rights of freedom of the press, and their Fifth Amendment rights to due process,” CNN said in a statement. “We have asked this court for an immediate restraining order requiring the pass be returned to Jim, and will seek permanent relief as part of this process.”

CNN also alleged in its lawsuit that the White House’s actions could have a chilling effect on challenging questions from other reporters.

Acosta doesn’t ask “challenging” questions in our opinion. He asks gotcha and embarrassing questions.

The case was assigned to Judge Timothy J. Kelly, a Trump appointee.

