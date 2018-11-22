Gasbag Baldwin Calls for Followers to “Do Everything…to Get Rid of Trump”

Rageaholic hater Alec Baldwin thinks the President is a socialist. In actuality, President Trump is trying to protect us from the Democrats who are socialists. Baldwin also called for his followers to “do everything” to “get rid of” the President.

Baldwin called the President a National Socialist tumor, referring to the Nazis, the actual National Socialists. There are small groups of Nazis in this country who now identify with the far-right, but the right doesn’t identify with them.

The nasty 30 Rock and SNL star tweeted out his hateful message in time for Thanksgiving.

The United States has a National Socialist tumor in its body and it is growing day by day. This alone should compel you to do everything in your power to get rid of Trump. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 21, 2018

Baldwin recently called for the “overthrow of the government” under Trump. He’s a nasty guy.

RECENT ARREST

Gasbag Baldwin faces misdemeanor charges for sucker punching or sucker slapping a guy — it’s not clear — in a parking space rage. Just a week later, he has been told he lost his spot for his very poorly rated show, “The Alec Baldwin Show”.

ABC moved bad-tempered Alec Baldwin’s TV show to a spot where TV shows go to die — Saturdays at 10 p.m. beginning Dec. 8.

Baldwin’s show is one of ABC’s lowest-rated programs among many low-rated programs. Last Saturday, according to Variety, he attracted 1.5 million viewers who must have nothing much to do with their spare time.

TIRADE AGAINST TWO COPS

It was just the latest run-in for the actor with an infamously hair-trigger temper, who was arrested in May 2014 for going on a profanity-filled tirade against two uniformed cops who stopped him for cycling the wrong way down a one-way street.

ATTACKED PAPARAZZI

In 2013, he attacked a photographer as you can see from the photo.

In 2013, Alec Baldwin’s Up Late talk show was canceled shortly after the release of a video in which he directed an anti-gay slur at a paparazzo who was snapping pictures of Baldwin’s family.

GRABBED ABC NEWS REPORTER & TOLD HER HE HOPED SHE CHOKED TO DEATH

ABC News White House Correspondent Tara Palmeri revealed recently in a tweet that Alec Baldwin once told her “I hope you choke to death” when she was on assignment for the New York Post.

Palmeri’s tweet came after the thug actor’s most recent arrest.

Alec Baldwin also told me “I hope you choke to death” when I was on assignment, staking out his house,” Palmeri wrote of the incident that she said happened in 2013 when she was a reporter for the Post.

Baldwin has so much to be grateful for, yet he’s nasty and violent. Go figure.