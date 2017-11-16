George Soros Candidate Doug Jones Plans to Transform Alabama, Create a “New South”

Marxist Tim Kaine is out stumping for Doug Jones. Jones is also a close friend of the far-left Uncle Joe Biden. Alabama is a red state that could be in the hands of a far-left Democrat. They could see foreigners flooding into the state, education transformed, abortion rights extended, statues torn down, and extreme LGBTQ rights at the expense of others. To say nothing of soft on crime policies.

That’s not an exaggeration – it’s Jones’ platform. He is also tied to extremist groups funded by George Soros.

This is the dilemma for Alabamans who are faced with two candidates they might not want. One is accused of sexual assaults of young girls decades ago and the other is a leftist who hopes to transform the state. As the left-wing Boston Globe put it, Jones’ message to Alabamans is to evoke the concept of a “New South” willing to exorcise racist “demons”. That could mean statues going down and hate speech laws.

Maybe they will vote for Moore anyway and let the Senate expel him.

Jones is clever. He isn’t boisterous or touting Moore’s alleged peccadillos. As he says, he’s running a “stealth campaign.” He says this election could become “one of those seminal moments where everything changed.”

He offers a stark contrast with Moore on many issues, as the Globe wrote in an article Thursday. Moore is heavily backed by evangelicals for his socially conservative views. Jones is a supporter of abortion and transgender rights.

“We have to protect them,” Jones said to a Republican operative posing as a supporter at an event in Daphne, Ala., at the Macedonia Baptist Church. Jones went on to say President Trump’s decision to ban transgender service members from the military was: “Just wrong. Wrong. Wrong.”

He suggests he’d work with Donald Trump who won the state by 62% but he is opposed to Trump’s entire agenda, including the tax plan.

While Jones tries to stay away from the popular Trump issues, he is highly critical of CoS John Kelly. He tries to say Kelly’s critical of the south and the Senate needs some Alabama “good sense”. He’s trying to fool the voters, but they know what he is – a leftist socially, politically, in every way.

A website that exists to glorify Doug Jones, which is run by someone names G. Douglas Jones, lists the Soros organizations he is tied to. It is a portal to the Doug Jones candidate site. It urges Jones supporters to “get involved” in “matters of justice and equality” through four Soros-funded organizations that are far-left – Marxist.

The website SeekingJusticeToday.com gets its namesake from the following statement by Jones, brandished on the main page of the site: “It is never too late to just do the right thing, to seek the truth, to seek justice.”

The four Soros-financed groups recommended on the Jones website are:



1. The Constitution Project, which describes itself as seeking to “foster consensus-based solutions to the most difficult constitutional challenges of our time.” Its list of “generous supporters” includes Soros’s Open Society Foundations as well as the Open Society Policy Center.

The Project filed a “friend of the court” legal brief to the Supreme Court on behalf of Salim Ahmed Hamdan, a Yemeni national who admitted to serving as the driver for Osama bin Laden and was declared an illegal enemy combatant by the U.S. government. The Project argued against the process of a military tribunal for Hamdan, who was jailed at Guantanamo Bay from 2002 to November 2008.

2. The Equal Justice Initiative, which says it is “committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States, to challenging racial and economic injustice, and to protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.”

Besides direct funding from Soros’s foundation, Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, serves on the board of the U.S. Programs division of the Open Society Foundations.

The Initiative argues that lynchings carried out in America between 1877 and 1950 helped create the climate today in which, the organization charges, the U.S. criminal justice system is biased against African Americans.

“Lynching reinforced a narrative of racial difference and a legacy of racial inequality that is readily apparent in our criminal justice system today,” the group claims. “Mass incarceration, racially biased capital punishment, excessive sentencing, disproportionate sentencing of racial minorities and police abuse of people of color reveal problems in American society that were shaped by the terror era.”

3. The Marshal Project, which says that it “seeks to create and sustain a sense of national urgency about the U.S. criminal justice system.”

Soros’s Open Society Foundations is listed as a founding donor.

4. The Brennan Center for Justice, which is a far-left policy institute that says it “focuses on the fundamental issues of democracy and justice.”

Brennan has been the recipient of numerous grants from Soros’s Open Society Foundations totaling over $7,466,000 from 2000 to 2010 alone.

Besides those four Soros-financed groups, the Jones website also directed supporters to two other organizations, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and the National Association of Former United States Attorneys.

Jones has a long history with the Soros-finnced Brennan Center, the Marshall Project and Equal Justice Initiative.

HOW LEFT IS HE?

One example of his leftism is his leading role in an effort by the Brennan Center to grant full voting rights nationwide to felons released from prison, including those convicted of murder, rape and other violent crimes. We really want them deciding our future?

Most felons are Democrats.

Jones spearheaded a Brennan project that sought to fundamentally transform the role of U.S. Attorneys from one of prosecuting criminals to activists that enact a so-called progressive criminal justice agenda. Jones’s project resulted in the release a 69-page Brennan document titled, “Federal Prosecution for the 21st Century.”

Among other things, Jones’s project called on federal prosecutors to reduce or avoid sentences for drug offenders, make decisions about seeking jail time on individual cases based upon federal incarceration levels and use their pulpits to “spread change” and work with outside “community organizations” to root out the “causes of violence.” The report includes one section encouraging US Attorneys to become social justice warriors and preach in schools.

The Brennan Center played a leading role in helping to craft living wage ordinances (Marxism) and ballot measures for numerous cities and states. That Marxist project began with ACORN.

The Equal Justice Initiative got a killer Ray Hinton off death row and he is now free, walking around.

Jones has been featured discussing the rise of social media hate groups.” He would have no problem with censorship.

He also believes in the right to abort – kill – babies until the moment of birth.