Georgia’s Socialist Candidate Says She’s “Sick and Tired” of Free Market Solutions

Far-far-left Democrat gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, Stacey Abrams, is showing her cards. During a town hall meeting on health care, she said she is “sick and tired of hearing about the free market being the solution”.

Just to jump in here for a moment, it is clear that if you don’t want the free market, the alternative is socialism or communism. That’s just a fact.

SHE SAID IT BECAUSE SHE’S A VENEZUELA-STYLE SOCIALIST

“Our fundamental responsibility is to take care of the least of these, especially when the least of these are working families who only want a little bit of access to health care. And I’m sick and tired of hearing about the free market being the solution to this problem,” Abrams said. “Because I’ve never seen the free market write a prescription in rural Georgia.”

Abrams touted the socialist mantra about it being the moral thing to take peoples’ money and have the government dole it out.

“The problem with the free market is the free market needs to make a profit, and there is no profit in doing the right thing,” she concluded.

That’s a fallacy. Governments who set up ‘free’ health care, without all the other freebies she’s promising, take 60 percent of peoples’ hard-earned income. The recipients of the ‘free’ health care are left without a choice, doctors are left without a choice, only the government has a choice.

Watch:

STACEY ABRAMS PLANS TO TURN GEORGIA DEEP BLUE

Once someone hard-left, like Abrams, gets into office, s/he has the ability to turn the state or whatever locale, hard-left. They have the money and the power and they embed like-minded individuals in the government to maintain the legacy.

Hard-left donors know that and are willing to spend big bucks to make it happen and nothing they are spewing is ‘liberal’. That’s one word which should never be associated with the new Democrat Party [as DNC chair Tom Perez calls the Democrat Party, along with others like Hillary, like Holder].

Far-far-left San Francisco Democratic power broker Steve Phillips and his wife Susan Sandler are helping fund Abrams campaign. Read about it on the link.