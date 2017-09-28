Green Bay Packers Want FANS TO LOCK ARMS During the Anthem for Leftist Values

Green Bay Packers players, coaches and staff now want FANS to join them in locking arms during the national anthem in a sign of unity. The NFL/Left effort to convince us kneeling during the anthem isn’t about disrespecting the flag and American values has taken another manipulative approach.

They are using a cloaking device basically.

They claim it’s only about unity and equality and they won’t kneel, they will link arms, while sending the same message.

They issued a statement with their plea to stand in unity for the Marxist mantra of “diversity”. They’ve made the word “diversity” into a Marxist word. They want a fairer and more just world.

Lots of luck with that! Life isn’t fair.

By bringing fans into it, they are legitimizing the leftist agenda which is not about equality and justice. It’s about disparate impact equity and putting down the majority and traditional Americans. If they want me to help the poor children in the ghetto, I will gladly do it and have, but supporting these guys telling the world the U.S. is unjust? No thanks.

They are still disrespecting the flag, the anthem, the military and American values. It’s better than kneeling and slightly better than hiding in locker rooms. However, if they want to promote the leftist agenda, why do it during entertainment? Don’t people resent that?

Why can’t we go to a sporting event or watch it on TV without politics entering into it? Some of us are becoming embittered and want them to shut up.

They want fans to stand during the anthem for leftist values as their statement says: It will represent a coming together of players who want the same things that all of us do—freedom, equality, tolerance, understanding, and justice for those who have been unjustly treated, discriminated against or otherwise treated unfairly.” reads a statement from the team.

Of course we want discrimination ended and people treated fairly. Do it on your own time and we will listen. Do it for the right reasons.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke with reporters about the effort to show support for equality, the basis of protests across the NFL. All of a sudden, it’s “about equality”.

This was founded on trashing America, police and standing for Marxism. That’s what it still is. Remember Kaepernick’s support for Castro and violent Marxists while trashing the USA as a terrible place. Remember how he painted all police as evil? That is what it is about.

The left is cloaking their motives.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy says he’s proud of his team. “The approach is one of a positive nature, and that’s definitely the preference. Locking arms and honoring the flag, I think it’s a very good thing.”

Keep your politics at home McCarthy!

Action 2 News asked Wis. Gov. Scott Walker about the protest. The governor attended last Sunday’s game.

“I personally believe, and my family believes that when the national anthem is played for all those men and women who fought, like the people when I was in Korea a few weeks ago, I laid a wreath at the memorial for the Korean War and thought about my uncle who was in the Korean War,” Gov. Walker says. “For all of those veterans and all those men and women fighting today, I just think that’s it’s critically important personally to show respect and put my hand over my heart. But in terms of what others do I’ll leave it to them to explain what they do or don’t do.”

Leftist U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) tweeted support, unsurprisingly.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) provided this statement to Action 2 News: “I love the Packers, but many men and women—better than I or any sports star—have died to defend the American flag and Constitution. Their sacrifices give us the privilege of enjoying football and resolving our differences peacefully here at home. If that’s not something to stand for then I don’t know what is.”