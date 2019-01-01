Hateful Doctor Tweets About Giving Jews the Wrong Medication

A Muslim resident at a Cleveland Clinic in Ohio has reportedly tweeted vile anti-Jewish tweets, and the least of them is her desire to give them the wrong medication. She compared Israel to Nazi Germany and whitewashed the Holocaust. And she’s a big fan of Hamas. Her time on Twitter has been spent fostering Jew hatred.

Terrorist Lara Kollab, 27 graduated from the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine and was recently fired from the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio when it was discovered she was riling up hate against Jews on Twitter for the past six years. Somehow @Jack never noticed her or banned her page until recently.

Kollab started her job at the clinic in July 2018. The clinic fired her in September, Yeshiva World News reported, citing hospital employees.

The tweets went viral. They are god-awful, and Kollab still has a medical license.

She has been suspended from Twitter – finally.

Lara Kollab has called for violence against Jews, spread anti-Semitism, trivialized the Holocaust, defended the terror organization Hamas and supported terrorists on Twitter.

She has also compared Israel to Nazi Germany, spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and hatred of Israel, and accused Israel of exploiting the Holocaust.

Kollab is a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement and a supporter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). She is also is affiliated with Al Awda.

Canary Mission, a controversial website that collects dossiers on pro-Palestinian activists and groups, published Kollab’s selected tweets from 2012 to 2017, when she still was a medical student.

In her messages, as cited by the Canary Mission, Kollab repeatedly calls on followers to “destroy the homes of the Jews” and urges Arab nations to unite to “destroy the terrorist nazi state of #israel.”

She thinks it a good idea to give Jews the wrong medication:

In one of the most disturbing tweets from January 2, 2012, Kollab, using the @ellekay_ alias.

On January 2, 2012, Kollab tweeted: “hahha ewww.. ill purposely give all the yahood [Jews] the wrong meds…”

Some of her tweets are available on google images.

She wants to defeat the Zionists by force:

On December 8, 2012, Kollab tweeted: “After repeated failed diplomacy, our aim is to defeat the Zionist state through force.” Kollab was responding to a tweet that said: “Peace won’t come by killing every Zionist. There has to be diplomacy.”

HATE DOCTOR: Social Media Messages From Muslim Anti-Semite Doctor Go Viral, Fired From Cleveland Clinic https://t.co/Z6QhkCmxfp — Mike Cernovich 🦍🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) December 31, 2018

The hate was probably passed down from Daddy.



The Cleveland Clinic posted the following statement on their website on Monday:

This individual was employed as a supervised resident at our hospital from July to September 2018. She is no longer working at Cleveland Clinic. In no way do these beliefs reflect those of our organization. We fully embrace diversity, inclusion and a culture of safety and respect across our entire health system.